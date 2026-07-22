Missouri State University's Michael Osei-Bonu honored with NABC Honors Court Award

The National Association of Basketball Coaches announced this month that Michael Osei-Bonsu will receive the 2025-26 Honors Court.

The award represents achievements by men’s college basketball not only on the court but in the classroom.

While playing basketball, Osei-Bonsu earned third-team All-Conference USA and CUSA All-Tournament Team while a senior during the 2025-26 basketball season.

Averaging 15.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, he also collected 826 total points during his two years under Coach Cuonzo Martin.

Over 2,300 players earned spots on the NABC Honors Court, and over 400 programs received NABC Team Academic Excellence Awards for 2025-26.