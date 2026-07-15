Missouri State's Caden Bogenpohl makes it to the major leagues

Caden Bogenpohl is now a professional baseball player after being drafted to the Philadelphia Phillies in the second round and 64th overall pick.

This marks the highest draft pick Missouri State baseball has had in their program since Jeremy Eierman who was the 70th overall pick in 2018. Bogenpohl also is the highest-drafted outfielder ever from Bears baseball.

The centerfielder, originally from Jackson, Missouri, just finished out his career with the Bears and was the highest player in Conference USA with 52 total walks last season.

Bogenpohl was the 93rd top prospect for the MLB Draft especially after his performance in the MLB Combine in Arizona in June.

He also ranked seventh in school history with 180 runs scored and 12th with 39 home runs this past 2026 season.

This was the 123rd draft pick for Missouri State.