Conference USA releases schedule for Missouri State men's basketball

Conference USA released their 2026-27 men’s basketball schedule on July 9, and Coach Cuonzo Martin is already putting the team to work.

The men’s basketball team will face Sam Houston on the road New Year's Eve. Eight games are slated for January. Play kicks off on January 2 against New Mexico State on the road before the team returns to Springfield to face Delaware and Liberty.

The Basketball Bears head on the road for a three-game road stretch against FIU, Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee before ending the month against Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State back home.

Seven games are set for the month of February with two back-to-back road games against Liberty and Delaware. The team then returns home to face FIU, Middle Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

Wrapping up the month are two road games against Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State before the Bears end the regular season in March against New Mexico State and Sam Houson.

This season, the Bears will head to Huntsville, Alabama for the Conference USA Tournament scheduled for March 9-13.