Conference USA releases Missouri State Lady Bears' schedule

The full schedule for the upcoming Lady Bears season is now out.

This season will feature 32 total games highlighting all 10 teams in Conference USA. The Lady Bears will face each CUSA team twice.

Kicking off 2027, the Lady Bears will go against Sam Houston and New Mexico at home with three more games slated against FIU, Western Kentucky and Middle Tennessee. The Bears will round out January with four road games at Delaware, Liberty, Kennesaw State and Jacksonville State.

February is packed full of home games with all four previous road game opponents making their way to the Great Southern Bank Arena.

Moving onto March, the Lady Bears finish out the regular season with away games against New Mexico State and Sam Houston.

The CUSA 2027 Championship will be held March 9-13 in Huntsville, Alabama.