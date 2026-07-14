Missouri State Baseball and Softball add new transfers to their upcoming roster

Baseball continues to grow its roster in the offseason with two new players headed to Springfield.

First is Aiden Redmond. Redmond will be transferring from Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Missouri after one year spent with the Vikings. He’s currently a right-handed pitcher and shortstop with a fast ball leaving the hand at 91-93 mph.

Next transfer for the Bears is right-handed pitcher Hazen Wright who will be coming from New Mexico State. With 40 strikeouts in 28.1 innings pitched, Wright is an outstanding addition to the Bears roster.

Softball is also adding to their roster for this upcoming season with Aleah Brooks transferring to the team. An infielder from Louisiana Tech, she batted a .308 average and a .908 fielding percentage.