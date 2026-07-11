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Former Baseball Bear Drake Baldwin named for the All-Star Games

KSMU | By Elizabeth Dedert
Published July 11, 2026 at 1:56 PM CDT
Drake Balwdin rounds the bases vs the Pirates, June 2026
Dale Zanine-Imagn Images/Clutch Points
Drake Balwdin rounds the bases vs the Pirates, June 2026

Drake Baldwin, former catcher for Missouri State will be making his All-Star Game debut with the Atlanta Braves

Former MSU Baseball Bear Drake Baldwin has had an outstanding season and continues to grow as he was just selected for the National League All-Star Game. 

The game is set to take place on July 14 and features top baseball players such as Freddie Freeman, Juan Soto and Shohei Ohtani. 

Baldwin is now in his second year with the Atlanta Braves following three years with the Bears and graduating this past May. 

Batting .255 with 15 home runs and 43 RBIs in 66 games this season, Baldwin is making a name for himself. He was named Rookie of the Year last season. 

Baldwin is the second All Star in Baseball Bears program history, joining three-time selection Ryan Howard.
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News sportscollege sportsMissouri StateMajor League BaseballMissouri State University Baseball
Elizabeth Dedert
Elizabeth is a senior at Missouri State University studying Journalism with a specialty in sports broadcasting. Originally from St. Louis Missouri, she enjoys writing and reporting on all thing's sports related with a special love of baseball and football.
See stories by Elizabeth Dedert