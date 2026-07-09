Missouri State volleyball season tickets are now on sale

Missouri State Athletics announced on July 8 that the 2026-27 volleyball season tickets are now officially on sale.

Season tickets are $50 for the general public and $25 for Missouri State faculty and staff. Single game tickets will not be on sale until August 3.

Missouri State Volleyball kicks off their season September 3-5 for the annual Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational.

MSU Volleyball had an amazing first season in Conference USA with a semifinal appearance in the CUSA Tournament thanks to a sweep of top-seeded UTEP in the opening round.

Lots more to come from Missouri State volleyball as they prepare for another season.