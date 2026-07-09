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Missouri State volleyball season tickets are now on sale

KSMU | By Elizabeth Dedert
Published July 9, 2026 at 2:22 PM CDT
Missouri State volleyball celebrates in the CUSA Tournament against UTEP, 2025
Missouri State Athletics
Missouri State volleyball celebrates in the CUSA Tournament against UTEP, 2025

Missouri State athletics announced that the 2026-27 season tickets for volleyball are now available, with single-game tickets to be released later.

Missouri State Athletics announced on July 8 that the 2026-27 volleyball season tickets are now officially on sale. 

Season tickets are $50 for the general public and $25 for Missouri State faculty and staff. Single game tickets will not be on sale until August 3. 

Missouri State Volleyball kicks off their season September 3-5 for the annual Dr. Mary Jo Wynn Invitational. 

MSU Volleyball had an amazing first season in Conference USA with a semifinal appearance in the CUSA Tournament thanks to a sweep of top-seeded UTEP in the opening round. 

Lots more to come from Missouri State volleyball as they prepare for another season.
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News sportscollege sportsMissouri State
Elizabeth Dedert
Elizabeth is a senior at Missouri State University studying Journalism with a specialty in sports broadcasting. Originally from St. Louis Missouri, she enjoys writing and reporting on all thing's sports related with a special love of baseball and football.
See stories by Elizabeth Dedert