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Bass Pro Wonders of Wildlife will host MSU's new swim coach for an autograph signing

KSMU | By Elizabeth Dedert
Published July 8, 2026 at 8:37 PM CDT
Ryan Lochte swims during 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials
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Ryan Lochte swims during 2021 U.S. Olympic Trials

The event with Missouri State University Swim and dive coach Ryan Locthe will be held on Thursday, July 9.

Ryan Lotche announced on social media July 6 that he will be hosting an autograph signing at the Bass Pro Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, July 9.

Locthe was announced as the Mo State Swim and Dive coach back in May of this year with lots of buzz surrounding the new hire. 

Lotche stated when he first was hired that having an opportunity to be the new Swim and Dive coach was everything to him and that swimming gives him structure and a purpose to grow as a person. 

For more information and to purchase tickets, wondersofwildlife.org.
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News sportscollege sportsBass Pro ShopsWonders of Wildlife National Museum and Aquarium
Elizabeth Dedert
Elizabeth is a senior at Missouri State University studying Journalism with a specialty in sports broadcasting. Originally from St. Louis Missouri, she enjoys writing and reporting on all thing's sports related with a special love of baseball and football.
See stories by Elizabeth Dedert