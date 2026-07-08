Bass Pro Wonders of Wildlife will host MSU's new swim coach for an autograph signing

Ryan Lotche announced on social media July 6 that he will be hosting an autograph signing at the Bass Pro Wonders of Wildlife Museum and Aquarium from 1-2 p.m. Thursday, July 9.

Locthe was announced as the Mo State Swim and Dive coach back in May of this year with lots of buzz surrounding the new hire.

Lotche stated when he first was hired that having an opportunity to be the new Swim and Dive coach was everything to him and that swimming gives him structure and a purpose to grow as a person.

For more information and to purchase tickets, wondersofwildlife.org.