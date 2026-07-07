Three new transfers will be joining Missouri State Baseball next season

Three new players will be earning the title of Baseball Bear this season as Head Coach Joey Hawkins continues to grow his roster.

First up is Jaylen Hernandez who will be coming from Winthrop University. Hernandez is a power hitter at home plate ending last season with a .318 batting average and 15 home runs. The first baseman and outfielder will be going into his final season and surely will go out with a bang.

Another transfer for the Bears is Kaden Peer. Peer won’t be traveling very far as he is coming from Mizzou Baseball. The six-foot-two centerfielder batted a .266 last season with the Tigers with an impressive 433-foot home run that left the bat at 110 mph.

Lastly is Brock Adamson. Adamson will be coming from Cal State University-Bakersfield where he was a left-handed pitcher throwing as fast as 96mph. He recorded 15 total strikeouts last season with the Roadrunners.