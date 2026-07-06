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Baseball Bear Caden Bogenpohl participates in the MLB Combine

KSMU | By Elizabeth Dedert
Published July 6, 2026 at 12:04 PM CDT
Caden Bogenpohl in the Mizzou vs Missouri State rivalry game, 2026
Nathan Papes/Springfield News-Leader
Caden Bogenpohl in the Mizzou vs Missouri State rivalry game, 2026

Ahead of the 2026 MLB draft that will take place on July 12, former centerfielder Caden Bogenpohl took his talents to the MLB Combine in Arizona.

Centerfielder Caden Bogenpohl took his talents down to Arizona in late June to participate in the Draft Combine. 

Bogenphol just finished out his third season with the Bears, and before the season even started back in February, talks of him being drafted were in circulation. 

Batting a .274 with six home runs, 11 doubles, 33 RBIs and a team-leading 57 runs scored as a junior, he was one of the top names for Bears Baseball this season. 

Other notable names that are top prospects for the MLB Draft are Max Knight and Curry Sutherland. 

Knight and Sutherland are both dual position players as Knight plays first base outfielder and is a left-handed pitcher. Sutherland is an infielder and a right-handed pitcher. 
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News sportscollege sportsMissouri StateMissouri State University Baseball
Elizabeth Dedert
Elizabeth is a senior at Missouri State University studying Journalism with a specialty in sports broadcasting. Originally from St. Louis Missouri, she enjoys writing and reporting on all thing's sports related with a special love of baseball and football.
See stories by Elizabeth Dedert