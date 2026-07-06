Baseball Bear Caden Bogenpohl participates in the MLB Combine

Centerfielder Caden Bogenpohl took his talents down to Arizona in late June to participate in the Draft Combine.

Bogenphol just finished out his third season with the Bears, and before the season even started back in February, talks of him being drafted were in circulation.

Batting a .274 with six home runs, 11 doubles, 33 RBIs and a team-leading 57 runs scored as a junior, he was one of the top names for Bears Baseball this season.

Other notable names that are top prospects for the MLB Draft are Max Knight and Curry Sutherland.

Knight and Sutherland are both dual position players as Knight plays first base outfielder and is a left-handed pitcher. Sutherland is an infielder and a right-handed pitcher.