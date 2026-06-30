5 new players commit to Missouri State football, and there's another transfer to MSU basketball

The list of commits to the 2027-28 Missouri State football team grows to 23 with five more players announcing their commitments on social media.

Jack Vanorman is quarterback and punter out of Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee. The six-foot-three, 200-pound senior had a total of 1,652 passing yards last season.

Shen Nyantee is an offensive tackle from Anna, TX and even though he stands at six-foot-five and 265-pounds, he still holds a 25-inch vertical and 4.96 40-yard-dash.

The third new commit is Ryland Harris, a six-foot-three 250-pound defensive end also from Tennessee. Harris is an Academic All-State and Academic All-American player and recorded 12 solo tackles during his junior season last year.

Chase Dixon is a guard from Fort Zumwalt West High School in O’Fallon, Missouri. Dixon recorded 51 tackles and 90+ snaps a game during his junior year with the Jaguars.

And the newest commit for the Bears is Sean-Cole Keys. Keys is a cornerback from Edmond Santa Fe, Oklahoma with a laser 4.39 40-yard-dash and holds the third best 100-yard-dash in Oklahoma with 10.33 seconds.

Moving onto basketball – the program announced Leano Rolle will join the fall 2026 team as a transfer. Rolle is a six-foot-seven forward from Bimini, Bahamas. During his last season at Southwest Mississippi Community College, he averaged 14.4 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.