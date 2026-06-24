5 more total transfers will become Bears for Missouri State baseball and basketball

Baseball and basketball are continuing to grow their rosters for this season and next season with five new players set to become Bears.

Baseball added two new transfers to their 2026-27 roster: Michael Rodriguez and Caden Sammler.

Rodriguez is an outfielder who comes from Bethune-Cookman where he spent his past three seasons with the Wildcats. He finished out last season with a .422 batting average and will surely fit in well with the rest of Missouri State’s power hitters.

Sammler is coming from FIU. The six-foot catcher currently bats .342 and will be a nice addition to the roster following previous catcher Curry Sutherland’s graduation.

The basketball Bears welcome three new transfers to their roster: Christian Thompson, Isaiah Medina and Andrej Acimovic.

Thompson is a six-foot-eight forward transfer from Wallace State Community College in Alabama who averaged 9.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.

The next transfer for the Bears is seven-foot redshirt freshman, Isaiah Medina. Medina spent his last season at DePaul University. In high school, he averaged 8.3 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

And lastly, Acimovic is another red shirt freshman originally from Bosnia. The six-foot-10 center averaged 17.5 points per game while playing in the U19 ABA League.