Springfield City Council considers a temporary pause on data center applications

Springfield City Council is considering a bill that would suspend data center applications for 120 days with exceptions under certain circumstances.

City Manager David Cameron said the temporary suspension would allow staff to do an analysis of potential impacts data centers might have. The pause would "allow for a robust public dialogue and the creation of a public-interest evaluation framework," according to the City of Springfield.

Camerson said the City has received an application for a data center project, which he described as "an existing building in a mixed use," but that’s not the only reason they want to start a conversation. He said it’s a topic they’ve been discussing for awhile.

"As staff, we've been talking about discussing the impacts as these things would begin, as these projects would begin to come to the city," he said. We fielded calls. I fielded calls for the last nine years just on data centers, potentially, but it's always been the question of capacity and the ability to serve those. And would it impact the community or have a negative impact on the ratepayer, the user? Would it affect our ability to grow? Would it limit our ability to grow but also the impacts of the environmental aspects? But as we all know, data centers are growing simply based upon our uses, our utilization of all the platforms that we use, even as in operating the city. So, it is a process that is coming that is necessary infrastructure."

The ordinance reads, in part: "Whereas, data center facilities can have significant impacts on infrastructure, including demands on electrical power, water supply, and telecommunications networks, as well as potential impacts on surrounding land uses, natural resources, public services, and the character of the community; and

Whereas, the City of Springfield Land Development Code does not currently contain specific regulations, standards, or definitions addressing the unique characteristics, demands and potential cumulative effects of data center facilities, which are a rapidly growing and evolving land use across the United States; and

Whereas, because of possible effects of data centers on the community, including but not limited to impacts to the provision of electric power and water by the Board of Public Utilities, the City Council intends to consider revisions to the City Code and other standards designed to protect the health, safety, and general welfare of the community."

The City of Springfield would use the suspension to evaluate things like land use compatibility, electric, water and wastewater impact and noise and air impacts. It would also look at the potential benefits and fiscal/economic impacts of data centers.

Public open houses would be held, according to the City, as well as other engagement opportunities to gather input from citizens. Any findings and recommendations would be presented through public processes for consideration by the Springfield Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, according to city officials.

"What we're looking to do is create a framework or at least some sort of criteria and more public discussion," said Cameron.

He said, from what he's heard from citizens in recent listening sessions, some think there's already a plan in place for data centers, that they've already made decisions. But he said, "that is not the case here. We've been having conversations and reflecting across the country what is being discussed, how would we have that conversation if approached?"

A few residents voiced concerns Monday night about data centers coming to Springfield.

Missi Hesketh expressed concern about the increased heat output of modern data centers. "This increased heat output requires far more cooling capacity, and that is not cheap to build properly," she said, adding that "Missourians are not stupid. They know that big out-of-state money is behind all of this."

James Ritzenthaler said a proper review is needed to understand data center development, and he told council members he appreciated taking the pause into consideration. He suggested they add a requirement of transparency that would guarantee citizens "know exactly who we are doing business with and to what purpose."

Councilman Brandon Jenson asked Cameron how he planned to facilitate public meetings, which he expects could be tense based on protests of planned data centers in other communities. He said he wants to ensure the meetings are managed in a way that they allow residents "to have a meaningful opportunity to give their feedback, identify their concerns but still maintain...a healthy, civil discourse."

Cameron said he hopes the fact that they're having discussions ahead of any potential data centers wanting to move in will help "because we're opening the conversation, not building it around a project."

City Council will vote on the ordinance at their lunch meeting on June 29.