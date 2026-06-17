Missouri State football acquires 8 new football commits for the 2027 season

Eight new commits will be joining Missouri State football next season.

One of those who has committed to play at MoState is Braylin Causey, a running back out of Houston, Texas. The six-foot, 200-pound senior had a career total of 1,435 yards with still another year of high school football left to play.

Next up is Jatavion Wilson who will be arriving from Blytheville, Arkansas. Wilson is a wide receiver coming in at six-foot-one and weighing around 165 pounds and is extremely fast moving on the field, which will be an excellent addition to the offensive.

Terriun Jones also comes from Arkansas and is already making a name for himself in the weightroom. The six-foot-one free safety and cornerback who weighs in at 170 pounds, currently holds a 475-pound squat and 275-pound bench.

Jamarion Flowers is another wide receiver who is from East St. Louis High School and announced his commitment to the team back in April of this year. Flowers is a key interval to the offensive line for his high school and is expected to continue his work ethic moving to college ball.

Noah Williams is a two-sport athlete from St. John Vianney High School playing both basketball and football. Williams uses his speed, leverage and quick feet on the field and throughout his high school career has been an amazing player to watch.

Missouri State defense acquired one of their best commits yet in this group. D’Anton Berry is a six-foot-four, 315-pound defensive tackle and has definitely made his mark on the high school field. Missouri State football report, posting on X, called him a “bulldozer”.

Coming from Jeffersonville, Indiana is Benji Rice who committed to Missouri State back in May of this year. Rice is a running back with 347 rushing yards last season, averaging almost 50 yards per game.

And finally, another commit from Indiana is Allan Needham. Needham can be described as a unit on the field as he currently stands at six-foot-five and weighs 300 pounds. Deadlifting 625 pounds in the weightroom, the center and guard will be another amazing addition to the squad coming Fall of 2027.

As commitment week for Missouri State football continues, more updates will be released.