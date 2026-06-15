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Missouri State athletes receive recognition

KSMU | By Elizabeth Dedert
Published June 15, 2026 at 12:37 PM CDT
Ramone Green Jr rushes the ball in the Xbox Bowl last season against Arkansas
St. Louis Post Dispatch
Ramone Green Jr rushes the ball in the Xbox Bowl last season against Arkansas

The athletes continue to be recognized with baseball and football and are putting in work during the off-season.

Missouri State baseball announced on June 10th that Logan Fyffe and Curry Sutherland received ABCA All-Region Second Team Honors. This is the first set of awards to go out in Bears baseball off-season. 

Moving onto Football, running back Ramone Green Jr received Phil Steele Preseason All-CUSA Honors. The Nixa alum rushed for 278 yards last season while also having 446 receiving yards.

Missouri State football also hosted Nixa Football for a Mo State 7 on 7 Champions Tournament on June 10th where Nixa’s Head coach wrote on X saying, “You will never question these guys’ effort and attitude!”

Last for Missouri State sports news, a new face will be hitting the bullpen for Bears baseball Tristan Hunter, former UK Wildcat announced his transfer to Missouri State baseball. Hunter is best known for being a right-handed relief pitcher for the Wildcats. 
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News sportsMissouri StateMissouri State University BaseballMissouri State University FootballNixa High School
Elizabeth Dedert
Elizabeth is a senior at Missouri State University studying Journalism with a specialty in sports broadcasting. Originally from St. Louis Missouri, she enjoys writing and reporting on all thing's sports related with a special love of baseball and football.
See stories by Elizabeth Dedert