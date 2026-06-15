Missouri State athletes receive recognition

Missouri State baseball announced on June 10th that Logan Fyffe and Curry Sutherland received ABCA All-Region Second Team Honors. This is the first set of awards to go out in Bears baseball off-season.

Moving onto Football, running back Ramone Green Jr received Phil Steele Preseason All-CUSA Honors. The Nixa alum rushed for 278 yards last season while also having 446 receiving yards.

Missouri State football also hosted Nixa Football for a Mo State 7 on 7 Champions Tournament on June 10th where Nixa’s Head coach wrote on X saying, “You will never question these guys’ effort and attitude!”

Last for Missouri State sports news, a new face will be hitting the bullpen for Bears baseball Tristan Hunter, former UK Wildcat announced his transfer to Missouri State baseball. Hunter is best known for being a right-handed relief pitcher for the Wildcats.