Springfield Regional Arts Council announces over $200,000 in yearly grants

The grants are provided through the Arts & Culture Program Support and Operating Support programs, which are funded through the aforementioned organizations as well as from hotel tax collection allocated to the SRAC.

“We should never take the depth and breadth of our creative community for granted. Instead, we should do everything we can to grow public funding for arts and culture, because our community expects that of us,” said SRAC Executive Director Leslie Forrester in a statement. “I'm excited to see where the creativity of these organizations will take us this year."

This year’s grant recipients are 417 Bridge Builders, American Indian Center of SWMO, Arc of the Ozarks, Arrow Art Supply, Better Block SGF, Dade County ArtConnect, Drew Lewis Foundation, empower: abilities, GLO Center, High Tide Theatrical, Living Lands Art Collective, Missouri Philharmonic Orchestra, Mosaic Arts Collective, Plotline Film & Media Education, Queen City Chorale, Springfield Chamber Chorus, Springfield Symphony Orchestra and Unite of Southwest Missouri.

Each of these organizations have specific plans for using this funding. Among these plans include the purchase of a new kiln by Dade County Art Connect, the creation of adaptive dance classes by Arc of the Ozarks and filmmaking programs at local schools by Plotline Film & Media Education.

In addition to these new grant recipients, this year marks the final year for grants for several groups. KSMU News, Moxie Cinema, Ozarks Lyric Opera, Sculpture Walk Springfield and the Springfield Art Museum have all received $20,000 a year throughout the past three years.

These grants range from $2,194 to $10,000.

For more information on the Springfield Regional Arts Council, the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and the Jeannette L. Musgrave Foundation, visit their websites and social media pages.

SRAC: website , Instagram , Facebook

CFO: website , Instagram , Facebook