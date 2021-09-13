-
On the KSMU ‘Sense of Community’ series, we’re conducting a “checkup” on how the Ozarks is doing, as we all try to move closer to recovery from the…
-
Springfield Regional Arts Council had to cancel what would have been the 40th anniversary ArtsFest on Historic Walnut Street last year, due to the…
-
Leslie Forrester, Executive Director of Springfield Regional Arts Council, joined us on “Arts News” this morning to talk about a special streaming video…
-
The 40th anniversary of a springtime tradition in Springfield is yet another casualty of social distancing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. ArtsFest on…
-
The Springfield Regional Arts Council held a press conference Wednesday morning to announce the findings of a yearlong survey that documents the economic…
-
Artsfest on Walnut Street, a celebration of the visual and performing arts now in its 36th year, will be held Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and…
-
Springfield’s City Council last month approved $142,500 in total allocations to both the Springfield History Museum on the Square and Discovery Center. It…