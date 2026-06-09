City of Springfield looks to strengthen its Nuisance and Housing Code to target illegal signs

Springfield City Council is considering a bill that would target those who place signs where they’re not allowed to be.

The City wants to amend the Nuisance and Housing Code by adding an article targeting signs placed illegally in rights-of-way or on public property.

Deputy City Manager Colin Quigley told council Monday why the change is needed.

"Illegal signs, as you can see, have increased significantly throughout Springfield," he said. "These signs obstruct views. They distract drivers and detract from the community's appearance. This change broadens the violations beyond just the city right of way to include public property such as alleyways, bridges, bikeways, pathways including sidewalks, parks, trees, utility poles, as you can see, are often used, and property controlled by the city. But additionally, the county, state or federal government."

City Attorney Jordan Paul said they would work to educate those who violate city code. Repeat offenders could be cited and subject to a fine of up to $1,000.

Councilman Craig Hosmer said he's happy to see the City of Springfield working to amend the code.

"I think this is something that makes us look bad as a city," he said about illegal signs on public property. "We've got telephone poles covered with signs...and I think this is something that we've needed to do for a long time."

Signs currently must be placed at least five feet from a public right-of-way with permission of the property owner. Quigley said rights-of-way typically end behind a sidewalk or utility pole.

Council will vote on the bill June 22.

