Ozark announces Ray Godfrey as interim head coach for the 2026 season

Ray Godfrey has been named Ozarks interim head coach for football after a Board of Education Meeting held on May 21.

This follows the resignation of previous head coach Jeremy Cordell back on May 7, which initially came as a shock when reported by Christian County Headliner News.

Godfrey served as head football coach at Neosho from 1992-2007 where he won three conference championships and five district titles.

Ozark Tigers football recorded a 9-24 W-L record in the three years Cordell was named head coach. Ozark football has had just one winning season dating back to 2018.

According to a statement issued by Ozark Public Schools, they will begin a full search for the district's next head football coach following the conclusion of the 2026 football season this fall.

