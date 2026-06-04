Ozark announces Ray Godfrey as interim head coach for the 2026 season
Ray Godfry will be taking over as interim head coach for Ozark football starting this year.
Ray Godfrey has been named Ozarks interim head coach for football after a Board of Education Meeting held on May 21.
This follows the resignation of previous head coach Jeremy Cordell back on May 7, which initially came as a shock when reported by Christian County Headliner News.
Godfrey served as head football coach at Neosho from 1992-2007 where he won three conference championships and five district titles.
Ozark Tigers football recorded a 9-24 W-L record in the three years Cordell was named head coach. Ozark football has had just one winning season dating back to 2018.
According to a statement issued by Ozark Public Schools, they will begin a full search for the district's next head football coach following the conclusion of the 2026 football season this fall.