Missouri State University baseball season comes to an end

The wild run of the Missouri State baseball season, has come to an end

The Bears suffered a loss to Arkansas, a longtime rival of the team on May 29, ending in a 9-5 final score.

The Bears started off hot with Bryce Cermenelli began Mo State's 13th regional appearance with a home run on the second pitch, and Taeg Gollert added a two-run single.

Even with Max Knight on the mound holding back the Hogs, Arkansas’ six runs in the fifth inning created a gap the Bears couldn't get out of.

As the Bears faced Northern, they quickly fell, ending their regional run after a 5-1 loss.

At the end of the season, the Bears have collected a lot of awards and crushed records, with Taeg Gollert finishing his career with the most doubles, extra base hits and grand slams in school history.

Plus, Sophomore Logan Fyffe ended the year leading Conference USA with a .359 batting average plus almost every person on this roster came home with an award or record.