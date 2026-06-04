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Missouri State University baseball season comes to an end

KSMU | By Elizabeth Dedert
Published June 4, 2026 at 1:03 PM CDT
Max Knight takes the mound facing Arkansas in the Lawerence Regional
Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal
Max Knight takes the mound facing Arkansas in the Lawerence Regional

Missouri State University baseball bears fell to both Arkansas and Northern ending their regional appearance at Lawerence Regional.

The wild run of the Missouri State baseball season, has come to an end

The Bears suffered a loss to Arkansas, a longtime rival of the team on May 29, ending in a 9-5 final score. 

The Bears started off hot with Bryce Cermenelli began Mo State's 13th regional appearance with a home run on the second pitch, and Taeg Gollert added a two-run single. 

Even with Max Knight on the mound holding back the Hogs, Arkansas’ six runs in the fifth inning created a gap the Bears couldn't get out of. 

As the Bears faced Northern, they quickly fell, ending their regional run after a 5-1 loss. 

At the end of the season, the Bears have collected a lot of awards and crushed records, with Taeg Gollert finishing his career with the most doubles, extra base hits and grand slams in school history. 

Plus, Sophomore Logan Fyffe ended the year leading Conference USA with a .359 batting average plus almost every person on this roster came home with an award or record. 
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News sportsBaseball BearsMissouri State University BaseballMissouri State
Elizabeth Dedert
Elizabeth is a senior at Missouri State University studying Journalism with a specialty in sports broadcasting. Originally from St. Louis Missouri, she enjoys writing and reporting on all thing's sports related with a special love of baseball and football.
See stories by Elizabeth Dedert