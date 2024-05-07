Springfield City Council approves a grant that will create a naturalized stream channel for Jordan Creek

A $400,000 grant from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources will help protect groundwater quality as the city moves forward with the daylighting of Jordan Creek in downtown Springfield known as Renew Jordan Creek. That section of the creek runs from Main to Boonville Avenues.

Springfield City Council approved the acceptance of the grant Monday night. The money is part of natural resource monetary damages MO DNR recovered through the bankruptcy and related litigation involving releases of creosote to groundwater at the former Kerr-McGee Corporation.

"It was a requirement of the grant that it be used to protect groundwater resources within a nexus to but not in the same area as impacted by the Kerr-McGee site," said Errin Kemper, the City of Springfield’s director of Environmental Services.

The money will be used to create a naturalized stream channel and riparian zone with native plantings. The goal is to improve aquatic and riparian habitat to support the protection of groundwater quality.

Council also approved granting a perpetual conservation easement to MO DNR of around 2.5 acres of natural stream channel that will be improved by the grant funds. Kemper said the purpose of the easement is to ensure that the project continues to protect groundwater through a healthy aquatic and riparian habitat consistent with its design.