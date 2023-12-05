A change to city charter allowing Springfield mayor to serve 4 years could come before voters in the near future

Springfield City Council will decide whether or not to ask voters if the city’s mayoral term should be increased from two to four years. Under the current proposal, the mayor would be able to serve eight years total if re-elected.

During a City Council meeting of the whole Monday, council debated the issue. Even though he would not be affected by the vote, Mayor Ken McClure recused himself from the discussion and vote to put the issue on a future council meeting agenda. McClure was first elected mayor in April of 2017 and re-elected in 2019, 2021 and 2023. He was elected to General Council Seat D in April of 2015.

City Manager Jason Gage said the proposed change to city charter was drafted and discussed prior to the last city council election. Even then it would not have affected McClure’s time in office. But Gage said council members and the mayor wanted to wait to discuss putting the issue before voters so there would be no confusion about whether it would impact McClure. He said what prompted discussion on the matter was concern that two-year terms require an official to be in a campaign cycle more often.

The idea appeared to be supported by the majority of council members on Monday.

Heather Hardinger said four years makes more sense than two for effective leadership and progress on issues.

Brandon Jenson said he feels it’s important for citizens to be able to have as many checks on city officials as possible through elections.

“While the mayor’s role holds an equal vote with the other eight members of council,” he said, "there’s a lot more that goes into that position in setting the direction of our community and serving as the ceremonial head.”

But he pointed out there’s a lot to be said for ensuring continuity of services by allowing the mayor to serve four years.

Mayor Pro-Tem Matt Simpson said with a two-year term, anything an elected official starts at the beginning of their term probably is not going to be finished by the time they’re up for election again.

“If you are focused on continuing in the position, it does constrain your ability take a long-term focus to the problems you are wrestling with as a city,” said Simpson, “because the payoff of that work is not going to occur until you’re potentially out of office.”

City Council will discuss the issue at a meeting in the near future and will decide whether or not to send it to a vote of the general public – likely in April.