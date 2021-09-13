-
The Springfield-Greene County Library District and its staff have taken a huge hit because of COVID-19.This week, the library’s Information Technology…
-
When Springfield’s mask mandate is lifted as of Friday, May 28, businesses and organizations may still require people to wear them. But the…
-
You’ll find lots of genres of books for sale this week at the Friends of the Springfield-Greene County Library’s Spring Book Sale.But the sale isn’t all…
-
The Springfield-Greene County Library will use newly received grant money to expand internet access and to purchase additional material for…
-
After not accepting book sale donations for awhile due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Friends of the Library will take them for a limited time in July.The…
-
Most branches of the Springfield-Greene County Library District will reopen on Tuesday, May 26. They’ve been closed since March 17 due to the coronavirus…
-
The Spring Book Sale to benefit the Springfield-Greene County Library is canceled. It had already been moved from late April to late May due to COVID-19…
-
Humor writer, David Sedaris, is coming to Springfield. He’ll bring his brand of adult humor to the historic Gillioz Theatre for An Evening of David…
-
The Library Express West is now open. It’s a large kiosk where library patrons can check out and return materials such as books and DVD’s. They can also…
-
Starting next week, people in west Springfield will have easier access to books and other material from the Springfield-Greene County Library District.The…