Coming this weekend in Springfield: 'One of the biggest Juneteenth celebrations our city has ever seen'

The Community Partnership of the Ozarks in addition to the NAACP of Springfield is offering a chance for the public to participate in the city-wide Juneteenth weekend festival.

Vendors and guest speakers will be present at the event, allowing the community a chance to celebrate equity and inclusion. Darline Mabins, community diversity & equity director of the Multicultural Business Association, says the event surpassed its goal for vendor sign-ups.

“We have over 70 vendors that will be there on Saturday at the Expo Center, and that’s not including the food trucks that will be outside,” Mabins says.

Mabins says Juneteenth organizers bounced off ideas between the Art Museum, the History Museum and various partners around Springfield to make this three-day event possible.

“Everybody kind of pulled in and chipped in and said what they would like to contribute and what their organizations could do and then it — turned into this great three-day program,” Mabins says.

Details about this weekend's events are found at SGFJuneteenth.com.