This week on Making Democracy Work, host Debbie Good speaks with Springfield Chief of Police Paul Williams.Today’s discussion explores the measures taken…
In an event on August 1, the Springfield NAACP plans to share stories of discrimination in public schools.It’s called “Intersections: A Community Tells…
This week on Making Democracy Work, host Leslie Carrier speaks with Toni Robinson, newly elected president of the local NAACP.Today’s discussion explores…
A variety of colleges and universities, government agencies and civil rights groups joined hands Wednesday night in Springfield to commemorate the 50th…
An event Monday, January 15, in Springfield will celebrate the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.A march from Mediacom Ice Park, 635 E.…
Springfield NAACP Branch President Cheryl Clay says the travel advisory for Missouri is just that—an advisory, not a ban. During a press conference…
Unity was among the keywords recited during an interfaith service Friday morning in Springfield just as inauguration festivities were beginning in…
On an overcast morning, thousands gathered Monday to shine light on the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. during the annual march through downtown…
Springfield’s annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. march is set to begin at 9 am Monday, with the theme of “Your Life Your Choice: Our Voices Matter.”The…
Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller is being asked by some group leaders to rescind his directive to deploy law enforcement officers to polling locations…