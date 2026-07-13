Weekend Farm Fun at Tasty Acres

🌻 This Weekend at Tasty Acres 🌻

Looking for something fun to do with the family this weekend? Come make memories at the farm! From story time and kitten snuggles to delicious food, local art, fresh produce, and homemade ice cream, there’s something for everyone.

🕗 Saturday Hours: 8:00 AM–5:00 PM

🕛 Sunday Hours: 12:00 PM–5:00 PM

🐱 Saturday

📚 Cat-Themed Story Time – 10:00 AM & 2:00 PM

Bring your little cat lover for a fun story time! If they have cat ears or a favorite cat-themed outfit, we’d love to see them dressed up!

🐾 Kitten Snuggles & Adoption – 10:00 AM–5:00 PM

Come meet adorable, adoptable kittens! Whether you’re looking to add a furry friend to your family or just want some kitten snuggles, we’d love to see you.

🍔 The Roaming Carnivore Food Truck – 11:00 AM–4:00 PM

Come hungry! Delicious food will be available for purchase.

🎨 Sunday

🖌️ Carrots Artistry – 12:00 PM–5:00 PM

Shop beautiful, locally made artwork and support a talented local artist while you enjoy your time at the farm.

🌽🍦 All Weekend at Tasty Acres

Stock up on fresh local produce, cool off with homemade ice cream, and enjoy a relaxing day on the farm. Whether you stay for an hour or spend the afternoon, we’d love to welcome your family.

❤️ Admission is free.