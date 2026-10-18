Trunk or Treat
Trunk or Treat
This is a FREE family event! Get the family dressed in their Halloween best and join us for treats, tricks, games, and more! The fun all starts at the Frisco Trail Head! Guests and their families will park at the Willard Middle School.
Local businesses, organizations, and churches will be giving out candy and decorating their trunks for the ultimate Halloween Trunk or Treat!
Willard Frisco Trail Head
Free
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Willard Parks and Recreation
417-742-5385
parksmarketing@cityofwillard.org
Artist Group Info
Willard Frisco Trail Head
211 E Jackson StWillard , Missouri 65781
417-864-2015