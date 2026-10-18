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Trunk or Treat

Trunk or Treat

This is a FREE family event! Get the family dressed in their Halloween best and join us for treats, tricks, games, and more! The fun all starts at the Frisco Trail Head! Guests and their families will park at the Willard Middle School.

Local businesses, organizations, and churches will be giving out candy and decorating their trunks for the ultimate Halloween Trunk or Treat!

Willard Frisco Trail Head
Free
02:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 24 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Willard Parks and Recreation
417-742-5385
parksmarketing@cityofwillard.org
https://www.willardparks.com

Artist Group Info

https://www.willardparks.com
Willard Frisco Trail Head
211 E Jackson St
Willard , Missouri 65781
417-864-2015
https://ozarkgreenways.org/explore/greenway-trails/frisco-highline-trail/