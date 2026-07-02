Tools for Life: Smart Budgeting Basics

Ready to take control of your finances?

Creating a budget is one of the first steps toward reaching your financial goals, but knowing where to start can sometimes feel overwhelming. Whether you're trying to save more, reduce expenses, prepare for a major purchase, or simply better understand where your money goes each month, having a realistic plan can make all the difference.

Join us for our FREE Tools for Life class featuring Missey Hayward of Guaranty Bank, who will share practical strategies for building a budget that works for your everyday life.

In this class, you'll learn how to:

Identify and organize your monthly income and expenses

Categorize spending to better understand your financial habits

Create a realistic budget based on your personal priorities

Find practical ways to manage expenses and work toward your financial goals

Build a budget you can confidently follow long after the class ends

Whether you're creating your first budget, looking for a fresh start, or simply wanting better tools to manage your finances, this class is designed to give you practical steps you can begin using right away. Come learn how a simple budget can help you build a stronger financial future!

LOCATION:

The Charlie Norr Community Center

316 W. Atlantic St.

Springfield, MO 65803

DATE & TIME:

Monday, July 27, 2026 at 6:00 p.m.

REGISTER FOR CLASS:

Call Casey Grant at Ext. 108