Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K Walk/Run

The 32nd Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk, presented by CoxHealth, returns to downtown Springfield Thursday, Nov. 26, 8 a.m.

The annual event brings thousands of folks to downtown Springfield to walk or run with friends, wear goofy hats, dress up their dogs, build holiday appetites and support the Developmental Center of the Ozarks (DCO) and the Springfield-Greene County Park Board Youth Recreation Scholarship Fund. Turkey Trot is also one of the largest food drives of the year for Ozarks Food Harvest. Participants are encouraged to donate seven nonperishable food items at the event.

Discount Early Bird Registration, available now through Friday, Nov. 20, 5 p.m., is $30/Adult and $25/Kids 12 and under. After 5 p.m. on Nov. 20, registration is full price: $45/Adult and $40/Kid. Online registration is available up until the morning of the race. Register at ParkBoard.org/TurkeyTrot.

Registration includes a long-sleeved Turkey Trot t-shirt and commemorative race bib.

Awards will be presented immediately after the event for Overall male and female, Masters (age 40+) male and female, and Grand Masters (age 60+). Medals are mailed to 1st , 2nd and 3rd place age division winners, starting the week after the race. Age divisions are in five-year increments, starting at age 9 and under and spanning to age 84 and older.

Packet pick-up is Wednesday, Nov. 25, 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m., and Thursday, Nov. 26, 6-7:15 a.m., at the Springfield Expo Center, 635 E St. Louis Street. The event takes place rain, snow or shine.

The 32nd Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk is presented by CoxHealth. Additional sponsors include Children’s Mercy with Mercy, Foundation Recovery Systems, Bussell Homes, BluCurrent Credit Union, Davis Properties, Great Southern Bank, Guaranty Bank, Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company and Pascal Air, Plumbing & Electric.

Promotional support comes from 105.9 KGBX, Around to Ozarks, KY3, O'Reilly Auto Parts, Pearson-Kelly Technology, Power 96.5 and Scratch & Co.

For more information, visit ParkBoard.org/TurkeyTrot.

For media inquiries, contact Marisa DeClue, Executive Director at DCO, 417-829-0896; or Jenny Fillmer Edwards, Public Information Administrator for the Springfield-Greene County Park Board, at 417-224-5510.