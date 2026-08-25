Teddy Bear Pediatric Hospital Ribbon Cutting
Teddy Bear Pediatric Hospital Ribbon Cutting
You’re Invited! Come join us as we open our new Teddy Bear Pediatric Hospital, presented by Children’s Mercy. Ribbon cutting at 11, with the exhibit to open for play immediately after. The Teddy Bear Pediatric Hospital allows children the opportunity to learn about healthcare through play. Featuring miniature diagnostic imaging tools, kids will not only learn about how they work, but also gain the confidence to get imaging done themselves if they need it.
Discovery Center of Springfield
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Tue, 1 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Children's Mercy with Mercy
Discovery Center of Springfield
438 E St Louis StSpringfield, Missouri 65808
417-862-9910