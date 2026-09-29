SPOOKAPALOOZA - FREE HALLOWEEN TRICK OR TREATING EVENT - OCT. 17 - Springfield, MO

🎃👻 SPOOKAPALOOZA HALLOWEEN & FALL FESTIVAL — BROUGHT TO YOU BY SWAPAPLOOZA! 👻🎃

FREE HALLOWEEN EVENT • COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE • SWAP MEET • TRICK-OR-TREATING • FALL FESTIVAL FUN

📅 SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2026

⏰ 8AM – 3PM

📍 1930 W Catalpa St, Springfield, MO 65807

🚗 Right off Kansas Expressway — you can't miss it!

🆓 FREE ADMISSION FOR SHOPPERS

☀️ RAIN OR SHINE

🏡 INDOOR & OUTDOOR VENDORS

➡️VENDORS SIGN UP HERE: www.tinyurl.com/swapaplooza

Come out for Spookapalooza, a family-friendly Halloween event featuring a massive indoor + outdoor garage sale and swap meet, decorated vendor booths, trick-or-treating, costumes and Halloween fun!

🍬 Some vendors will be handing out candy for trick-or-treating

🎃 Booths will be decorated for Halloween

👻 Everyone is encouraged to wear costumes — kids AND adults!

🍂 Enjoy a fun fall festival atmosphere while treasure hunting

🛍 Shop garage sale finds, antiques, handmade goods, collectibles, food & more

Think Swapaplooza meets Halloween Festival — and we’re going out with a BIG blast before moving to our new BIGGER location on November 14!

Follow for updates: @Swapaplooza on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok

Swapaplooza Massive Community Sale & Swap Meet | Saturday, October 17 | Springfield, MO | Free Entry

👀 SNEAK PEEK AT WHAT YOU'LL FIND:

🏕 Camping Gear

🚗 Vintage Hot Wheels

🎃 Halloween & Christmas Crafts

🎭 Costumes

🎄 Handcrafted Holiday Décor & Gifts

🪵 Wooden Christmas Ornaments

☕ Handmade Tile Coasters

🖊 Beaded Pens & Accessories

🫖 Loose-Leaf Tea & Tea Accessories

📻 Vintage Audio & Stereo Equipment

💎 Geodes

💍 Estate & Vintage Jewelry

🧥 Jeans & Winter Clothing

🍓 Homemade Jellies

🧊 Philly Water Ice

👙 Bralettes

👝 Laser-Engraved Hats, Wallets & Coasters

🪵 Laser-Cut Wood Creations

🧢 Leather & Suede Art Hats

📚 Self-Published Coloring Books

🎨 Art Prints & Art Supplies

🧼 Handmade Soap & Lotions

🍬 Freeze-Dried Foods & Candy

🐕 Pet Bandanas

👖 Clothing for All Sizes

🍬 Fresh-Spun Cotton Candy

⌚ Watches

🧸 Squishy Toys

💠 Diamond Art Kits

🕯 Hand-Poured Candles

🍞 Fresh-Baked Artisan Breads

💇‍♀️ Hand-Painted Hair Clips

📿 Pearl Jewelry

🌻 Glass Garden Flowers

🛠 Brand-New Tools

📻 Garage Sale Treasures

🪔 Antique & Vintage Collectibles

📦 Liquidation & Overstock Deals

🍪 Fresh-Baked Cookies

🌿 Plants

🥤 Custom Tumblers

🚗 Car Freshies

🪀 3D-Printed Items

🗡 Self-Defense Items

⚾ Sports Cards

🎮 Video Games

💢 Laser-Engraved Items

🚜 Lawn Items

🖐 Handmade Goods

🪩 Resin Art

👗 Vintage Clothing

👕 Name-Brand Apparel

🇺🇸 250th Anniversary America Apparel

🧶 Crochet Items

💍 Crystal Goods

🍭 Hand-poured Wax Melts

💨 Car Diffusers & Custom Scent Bar

🛍 Quilted Bags

💎 Handmade Jewelry

🧴 All-Natural Hair & Body Products

♻️ Upcycled Finds

🧺 Unique Baskets

✨️ Hair Tinsels

🎨 Face Painting

🍧 Snow Cones

🍋 Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade

🥤 Custom Dirty Soda Bar

🌮 Mexican Food Truck

➕ AND TONS OF RANDOM GARAGE SALE VENDORS & MORE!

