SPOOKAPALOOZA - FREE HALLOWEEN TRICK OR TREATING EVENT - OCT. 17 - Springfield, MO
SPOOKAPALOOZA - FREE HALLOWEEN TRICK OR TREATING EVENT - OCT. 17 - Springfield, MO
🎃👻 SPOOKAPALOOZA HALLOWEEN & FALL FESTIVAL — BROUGHT TO YOU BY SWAPAPLOOZA! 👻🎃
FREE HALLOWEEN EVENT • COMMUNITY GARAGE SALE • SWAP MEET • TRICK-OR-TREATING • FALL FESTIVAL FUN
📅 SATURDAY, OCTOBER 17, 2026
⏰ 8AM – 3PM
📍 1930 W Catalpa St, Springfield, MO 65807
🚗 Right off Kansas Expressway — you can't miss it!
🆓 FREE ADMISSION FOR SHOPPERS
☀️ RAIN OR SHINE
🏡 INDOOR & OUTDOOR VENDORS
➡️VENDORS SIGN UP HERE: www.tinyurl.com/swapaplooza
Come out for Spookapalooza, a family-friendly Halloween event featuring a massive indoor + outdoor garage sale and swap meet, decorated vendor booths, trick-or-treating, costumes and Halloween fun!
🍬 Some vendors will be handing out candy for trick-or-treating
🎃 Booths will be decorated for Halloween
👻 Everyone is encouraged to wear costumes — kids AND adults!
🍂 Enjoy a fun fall festival atmosphere while treasure hunting
🛍 Shop garage sale finds, antiques, handmade goods, collectibles, food & more
Think Swapaplooza meets Halloween Festival — and we’re going out with a BIG blast before moving to our new BIGGER location on November 14!
Follow for updates: @Swapaplooza on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok
Swapaplooza Massive Community Sale & Swap Meet | Saturday, October 17 | Springfield, MO | Free Entry
👀 SNEAK PEEK AT WHAT YOU'LL FIND:
🏕 Camping Gear
🚗 Vintage Hot Wheels
🎃 Halloween & Christmas Crafts
🎭 Costumes
🎄 Handcrafted Holiday Décor & Gifts
🪵 Wooden Christmas Ornaments
☕ Handmade Tile Coasters
🖊 Beaded Pens & Accessories
🫖 Loose-Leaf Tea & Tea Accessories
📻 Vintage Audio & Stereo Equipment
💎 Geodes
💍 Estate & Vintage Jewelry
🧥 Jeans & Winter Clothing
🍓 Homemade Jellies
🧊 Philly Water Ice
👙 Bralettes
👝 Laser-Engraved Hats, Wallets & Coasters
🪵 Laser-Cut Wood Creations
🧢 Leather & Suede Art Hats
📚 Self-Published Coloring Books
🎨 Art Prints & Art Supplies
🧼 Handmade Soap & Lotions
🍬 Freeze-Dried Foods & Candy
🐕 Pet Bandanas
👖 Clothing for All Sizes
🍬 Fresh-Spun Cotton Candy
⌚ Watches
🧸 Squishy Toys
💠 Diamond Art Kits
🕯 Hand-Poured Candles
🍞 Fresh-Baked Artisan Breads
💇♀️ Hand-Painted Hair Clips
📿 Pearl Jewelry
🌻 Glass Garden Flowers
🛠 Brand-New Tools
📻 Garage Sale Treasures
🪔 Antique & Vintage Collectibles
📦 Liquidation & Overstock Deals
🍪 Fresh-Baked Cookies
🌿 Plants
🥤 Custom Tumblers
🚗 Car Freshies
🪀 3D-Printed Items
🗡 Self-Defense Items
⚾ Sports Cards
🎮 Video Games
💢 Laser-Engraved Items
🚜 Lawn Items
🖐 Handmade Goods
🪩 Resin Art
👗 Vintage Clothing
👕 Name-Brand Apparel
🇺🇸 250th Anniversary America Apparel
🧶 Crochet Items
💍 Crystal Goods
🍭 Hand-poured Wax Melts
💨 Car Diffusers & Custom Scent Bar
🛍 Quilted Bags
💎 Handmade Jewelry
🧴 All-Natural Hair & Body Products
♻️ Upcycled Finds
🧺 Unique Baskets
✨️ Hair Tinsels
🎨 Face Painting
🍧 Snow Cones
🍋 Fresh-Squeezed Lemonade
🥤 Custom Dirty Soda Bar
🌮 Mexican Food Truck
➕ AND TONS OF RANDOM GARAGE SALE VENDORS & MORE!