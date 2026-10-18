© 2026 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
We're in our Fall Fundraiser and you can help! Support KSMU programming today!

South Creek Cleanup with the White River Group of the Sierra Club

South Creek Cleanup with the White River Group of the Sierra Club

The White River Group of the Sierra Club cleans a portion of South Creek each month fall through spring. Wear sturdy shoes and bring gloves if desired. We provide trash bags and trash pickers. We will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Sullivan Bank parking lot, 2655 South Campbell Avenue in Springfield.

Sullivan Bank
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Sierra Club, White River Group
https://www.sierraclub.org/missouri/white-river
Sullivan Bank
2655 S Campbell Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65807
417-883-1170
https://www.sullivanbank.com/