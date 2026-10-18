South Creek Cleanup with the White River Group of the Sierra Club
South Creek Cleanup with the White River Group of the Sierra Club
The White River Group of the Sierra Club cleans a portion of South Creek each month fall through spring. Wear sturdy shoes and bring gloves if desired. We provide trash bags and trash pickers. We will meet at 1:30 p.m. in the Sullivan Bank parking lot, 2655 South Campbell Avenue in Springfield.
Sullivan Bank
01:30 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 25 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Sierra Club, White River Group
Sullivan Bank
2655 S Campbell AveSpringfield, Missouri 65807
417-883-1170