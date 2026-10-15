Sips of Hope
Sips of Hope
Join The Victim Center for our final Sips of Hope gathering of 2026.
Sips of Hope is a casual opportunity to connect with our team over coffee and light refreshments while learning more about the free services we provide to individuals and families impacted by violent and sexual crimes throughout Southwest Missouri.
Guests will also learn how to get involved and support our mission, with optional facility tours offered at 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.
Whether you're familiar with The Victim Center or simply curious to learn more, we'd love to welcome you.
RSVP at https://forms.office.com/r/uvxZ7873BC
The Victim Center
Free
07:30 AM - 08:30 AM on Fri, 20 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Victim Center
(417) 863-7273
The Victim Center
815 W Tampa StSpringfield, Missouri 65802
417-863-7273