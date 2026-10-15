Join The Victim Center for our final Sips of Hope gathering of 2026.

Sips of Hope is a casual opportunity to connect with our team over coffee and light refreshments while learning more about the free services we provide to individuals and families impacted by violent and sexual crimes throughout Southwest Missouri.

Guests will also learn how to get involved and support our mission, with optional facility tours offered at 7:45 a.m. and 8:15 a.m.

Whether you're familiar with The Victim Center or simply curious to learn more, we'd love to welcome you.

RSVP at https://forms.office.com/r/uvxZ7873BC