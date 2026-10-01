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Show Your Character Event

Show Your Character Event

TALENT IS A GIFT, CHARACTER IS A CHOICE!
A little spooky, a lot of fun, and full of character! Join the Springfield Little Theatre Education Department at The Judy for our annual SHOW YOUR CHARACTER EVENT—a family-friendly Halloween celebration where imaginations run wild and kindness takes center stage.

Enjoy high-energy performances by SLT’s Youth Performance Troupes, collect goodies at our trunk-or-treat, try your hand at carnival games, paint a pumpkin, and strike a pose at festive photo opportunities. With character meet-and-greets and plenty of Halloween cheer, there’s fun around every corner!

NEW THIS YEAR! Box Blox Springfield — Think big and build bigger with life-size building blocks that invite kids to create, collaborate, and let their imaginations lead the way.

At the heart of the celebration is a simple reminder: character isn’t just who we dress up as—it’s how we treat one another. Come in costume, bring your friends, and celebrate creativity, kindness, and the choices that make our community a brighter place.

The Judith Enyeart Reynolds School of the Performing Arts for Springfield Little Theatre
$10
09:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Springfield Little Theatre Education Department
417-413-2287
education@springfieldlittletheatre.org
https://www.springfieldlittletheatre.org/education/education-series/
The Judith Enyeart Reynolds School of the Performing Arts for Springfield Little Theatre
237 S Florence Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65806
417-413-2287
education@springfieldlittletheatre.org