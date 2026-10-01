TALENT IS A GIFT, CHARACTER IS A CHOICE!

A little spooky, a lot of fun, and full of character! Join the Springfield Little Theatre Education Department at The Judy for our annual SHOW YOUR CHARACTER EVENT—a family-friendly Halloween celebration where imaginations run wild and kindness takes center stage.

Enjoy high-energy performances by SLT’s Youth Performance Troupes, collect goodies at our trunk-or-treat, try your hand at carnival games, paint a pumpkin, and strike a pose at festive photo opportunities. With character meet-and-greets and plenty of Halloween cheer, there’s fun around every corner!

NEW THIS YEAR! Box Blox Springfield — Think big and build bigger with life-size building blocks that invite kids to create, collaborate, and let their imaginations lead the way.

At the heart of the celebration is a simple reminder: character isn’t just who we dress up as—it’s how we treat one another. Come in costume, bring your friends, and celebrate creativity, kindness, and the choices that make our community a brighter place.