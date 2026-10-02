Seed of Hope Harvest Gala
Seed of Hope Harvest Gala
Join The Purple Flower for the Seeds of Hope Harvest Gala at Opera of the Ozarks on Saturday, November 14. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks, an auction, photo booth, on-stage program, and live music while supporting The Purple Flower’s work serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking in Carroll County.
Inspiration Point Center for the Arts
$47-$126
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Purple Flower
479-310-6963
soh2026@thepurpleflower.org
Artist Group Info
Opera in the Ozarks
info@opera.org
Inspiration Point Center for the Arts
16311 US-62Eureka Springs, Arkansas 72632
(479) 253-8595