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Seed of Hope Harvest Gala

Seed of Hope Harvest Gala

Join The Purple Flower for the Seeds of Hope Harvest Gala at Opera of the Ozarks on Saturday, November 14. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres and drinks, an auction, photo booth, on-stage program, and live music while supporting The Purple Flower’s work serving survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, and human trafficking in Carroll County.

Inspiration Point Center for the Arts
$47-$126
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Purple Flower
479-310-6963
soh2026@thepurpleflower.org
thepurpleflower.org

Artist Group Info

Opera in the Ozarks
info@opera.org
https://operaintheozarks.com/
Inspiration Point Center for the Arts
16311 US-62
Eureka Springs, Arkansas 72632
(479) 253-8595
https://inspirationpointarts.org/