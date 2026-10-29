Seed Collection at the new Shepherd of the Hill State Park

Curious about native wildflowers and grasses? Join the White River Group of the Sierra Club for a seed gathering outing at the brand new Shepherd of the Hills State Park. Taylor Steinfeldt, a Natural Resource Steward with Missouri State Parks, will be instructing volunteers on which seeds to collect for redistribution on restored glades in the park.

If you are interested, please register with the QR code or link below. Meet us at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2026 at the gates of the park, 4424 Sycamore Church Road, Branson

Bring lunch, water & bug spray

Wear appropriate clothes and sturdy shoes

