School's Out Workshop - Rudolph and Friends!

LET'S MAKE A PLAY DATE!

These workshops provide a unique opportunity for children to undergo training in the performing arts and are a lifesaver for parents when the kids are out of school!

Ho, ho ho and Happy Holidays! Holiday celebrations are just around the corner and we’re celebrating in a BIG way with Springfield Little Theatre! Join the stories of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer as he embarks on a journey of fun and friendship across the North Pole! Participants of this merriment filled workshop will be visited by cast members of SLT’s Mainstage Production of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer to learn all about friendship and finding yourself. Participants will have the opportunity to purchase discounted tickets to the upcoming production of Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer at The Landers!

Children ages 8 to 12 are invited to participate in a full day of creative play, including theatre games, improvisation, dance, and an art project. They will also tackle a script that they will perform at the end of the day! Bring a sack lunch, a water bottle, and an awesome attitude!