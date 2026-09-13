Roll for Ghoul
Roll for Ghoul
In support of C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter, Roll for Good will be holding Roll for Ghoul, a Halloween party and fundraiser to raise money for animals in our community. This event will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at Mother's Brewing Company in Springfield, MO.
Roll for Ghoul is an all-ages Halloween celebration featuring board games, karaoke, dancing, a community art project, a costume contest, a silent auction, local vendors, and multiple tables of horror-themed tabletop roleplaying game one-shots hosted by volunteer Game Masters. Ticket proceeds benefit C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter directly.
Mother's Brewing Company
$10-45
12:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 31 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Roll For Good
Artist Group Info
kuhl.clint@gmail.com
Mother's Brewing Company
215 S Grant AvenueSpringfield, Missouri 65806
417.862.0423