In support of C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter, Roll for Good will be holding Roll for Ghoul, a Halloween party and fundraiser to raise money for animals in our community. This event will take place on Saturday, October 31, 2026 at Mother's Brewing Company in Springfield, MO.

Roll for Ghoul is an all-ages Halloween celebration featuring board games, karaoke, dancing, a community art project, a costume contest, a silent auction, local vendors, and multiple tables of horror-themed tabletop roleplaying game one-shots hosted by volunteer Game Masters. Ticket proceeds benefit C.A.R.E. Animal Shelter directly.

