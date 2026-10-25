Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence by MO State Actors
Public Reading of the Declaration of Independence by MO State Actors
Join the BFA Actors from the Theatre and Dance Department at Missouri State as they bring to life the Declaration of Independence. Twenty-one young artists will present a dramatic reading of the Declaration to commemorate the 250th anniversary of this crucial founding document. Using every word of the original text, the students embrace the life-and-death stakes of the first public reading of this document in Philadelphia in 1776. Join us and embrace your independence!
Missouri State University: Carrington Hall Lawn
Free
09:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Tue, 10 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Reynolds College of Arts, Social Sciences, and Humanities, Missouri State University, Missouri State University Dept. of Theatre and Dance, and the Missouri State Public Affairs Office
Artist Group Info
Karen Sabo
KarenSabo@missouristate.edu
Missouri State University: Carrington Hall Lawn
901 S National AveSpringfield, Missouri 65897
417-836-5000