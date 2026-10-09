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Prairie State Park - All Day Birding Trip

Prairie State Park - All Day Birding Trip

Saturday, October 17, 2026
8:00 AM to 4:00 PM
Meet at Menards West

This all day field trip will go to Prairie State Park, Mined Land Wildlife Area and Shawnee Trails Conservation Area. Be prepared for the hour and a half drive to the park. Once there we will drive through the park and and conservations areas and walk a couple of trails to see what birds are present. We might even see some of the resident bison.

We will be carpooling when possible. If you are unable to carpool, you may drive your own car and follow along, caravan-style. To communicate between vehicles, we’ll be using walkie talkies. A very limited number will be available to share, but if you have your own, please bring it, and remember to charge the batteries!

Leader: Becky Swearingen, 417-766-1708

Location: Meet on the SW side of the parking lot of the West Menards.

Menards West
Free
08:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Greater Ozarks Audubon Society
https://www.greaterozarksaudubon.org/
Menards West
3803 W University St
Springfield, Missouri 65807
417-869-1546