Porch Pickin' in Woodland Heights
Porch Pickin' in Woodland Heights
Porch Pickin’ in Woodland Heights is back!
Join us Sunday, October 18th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM for a free concert on the lawn of 1881 N Main Ave.
This performance features live music from Steve Ames and The Blue Milos.
All are welcome to this completely free community event!
Come spend a fall evening with your neighbors and enjoy some great live music in Woodland Heights.
1881 N Main Ave
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Woodland Heights Neighborhood Association
woodlandhna@gmail.com
1881 N Main Ave
1881 N Main AveSpringfield, Missouri 65803
woodlandhna@gmail.com