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Porch Pickin' in Woodland Heights

Porch Pickin' in Woodland Heights

Porch Pickin’ in Woodland Heights is back!

Join us Sunday, October 18th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM for a free concert on the lawn of 1881 N Main Ave.

This performance features live music from Steve Ames and The Blue Milos.

All are welcome to this completely free community event!

Come spend a fall evening with your neighbors and enjoy some great live music in Woodland Heights.

1881 N Main Ave
Free
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Woodland Heights Neighborhood Association
woodlandhna@gmail.com
https://woodlandheightsneighborhood.org/
1881 N Main Ave
1881 N Main Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65803
woodlandhna@gmail.com
https://woodlandheightsneighborhood.org/