Porch Pickin’ in Woodland Heights is back!

Join us Sunday, October 18th from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM for a free concert on the lawn of 1881 N Main Ave.

This performance features live music from Steve Ames and The Blue Milos.

All are welcome to this completely free community event!

Come spend a fall evening with your neighbors and enjoy some great live music in Woodland Heights.

