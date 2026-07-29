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Party in the Parking Lot: Route 66-Themed Celebration

Party in the Parking Lot: Route 66-Themed Celebration

Celebrating two years of the primary care clinic in the historic Frisco Building with a Route 66-themed community party.

This is a come-and-go event, so stop by anytime and enjoy...
- Classic car display
- Food and drinks
- games and activities for all ages
- Route 66-themed fun
- Free giveaways and a raffle

You can also stop by the tent to...
- Schedule a new patient appointment
- Learn about available services
- Complete a quick health needs check

Mercy Clinic Primary Care
11:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Mercy

Artist Group Info

ettie.berneking@mercy.net
Mercy Clinic Primary Care
3253 E Chestnut Expressway
Springfield, Missouri 65802
(417) 885-2200
https://www.mercy.net/practice/mercy-clinic-primary-care-frisco-building/