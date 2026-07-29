Party in the Parking Lot: Route 66-Themed Celebration
Party in the Parking Lot: Route 66-Themed Celebration
Celebrating two years of the primary care clinic in the historic Frisco Building with a Route 66-themed community party.
This is a come-and-go event, so stop by anytime and enjoy...
- Classic car display
- Food and drinks
- games and activities for all ages
- Route 66-themed fun
- Free giveaways and a raffle
You can also stop by the tent to...
- Schedule a new patient appointment
- Learn about available services
- Complete a quick health needs check
Mercy Clinic Primary Care
11:00 AM - 04:30 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Mercy
Artist Group Info
ettie.berneking@mercy.net
Mercy Clinic Primary Care
3253 E Chestnut ExpresswaySpringfield, Missouri 65802
(417) 885-2200