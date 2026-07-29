Party in the Parking Lot: Route 66-Themed Celebration

Celebrating two years of the primary care clinic in the historic Frisco Building with a Route 66-themed community party.

This is a come-and-go event, so stop by anytime and enjoy...

- Classic car display

- Food and drinks

- games and activities for all ages

- Route 66-themed fun

- Free giveaways and a raffle

You can also stop by the tent to...

- Schedule a new patient appointment

- Learn about available services

- Complete a quick health needs check