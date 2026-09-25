Native Plants: Foraging Through the Seasons

Rachael West, owner and founder of Eating the Ozarks, explores how to forage responsibly and confidently throughout the year by focusing on seasonal cycles and the edible plants that emerge in each season. Learn to identify common, safe-to-harvest wild foods such as greens, berries, roots, and flowers, while gaining an understanding of plant life cycles, habitats, and ethical harvesting practices. West will also discuss ways to incorporate wild foods into everyday meals and build a deeper relationship with the land through observation and seasonal awareness. This presentation is perfect for beginners and those looking to deepen their connection to place. West is the owner, lead instructor, and founder of Eating the Ozarks, which offers foraging classes, wild-infused meals, and special event catering in southwest Missouri. Ages 12 and up. Registration required. Register online at mdc.mo.gov/SouthwestEvents or call 417-888-4237 for more information.

