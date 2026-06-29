National Night Out Springfield 2026

🚔🎉 You're invited to 𝐒𝐩𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐟𝐢𝐞𝐥𝐝'𝐬 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔!

Grab your family, invite your neighbors, and join us for a FREE evening of food, fun, and community at Meador Park!

📅 Tuesday, August 11

🕔 5:00 to 7:00 PM

📍 Meador Park | 2500 S. Fremont

Come hungry! They'll be serving up free hot dogs and chips, plus sweet treats from Cold Patrol Ice Cream, Rita's Italian Ice & Frozen Custard, and Ozark Mountain Popcorn while supplies last.

There will be plenty to see and do throughout the evening, including free face painting, a balloon artist, a Springfield, MO Police Department drone demonstration, pickleball, Splash & Sizzle at the Meador Park Pool, a Springfield, MO Fire Department ladder truck with misting, and Springfield, MO Police Department vehicles to explore.

⚾ Then stick around for the Police vs. Fire Softball Game at 7:00 PM!

National Night Out is all about bringing neighbors together, meeting the people who help keep our community safe, and enjoying a fun summer evening.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks' (CPO) mission is to help build resilient children, healthy families, and strong neighborhoods & communities. Visit www.cpozarks.org to learn more.