Moxie Flix: Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) at Moxie Cinema

"Witty and wonderful, Fantastic Mr. Fox is the perfect Thanksgiving entertainment." (Philadelphia Inquirer)

FANTASTIC MR. FOX (2009) screens FREE Saturday, November 14 @ 12pm. These FREE screenings are part of MOXIE FLIX at Moxie Cinema, a monthly series focusing on essential films for kids to see before they turn 13. This series was made possible by a grant from the Missouri Arts Council and the Springfield Regional Arts Council.

Mr. and Mrs. Fox live an idyllic home life with their son Ash and visiting young nephew Kristopherson. But after 12 years, the bucolic existence proves too much for Mr Fox’s wild animal instincts. Soon he slips back into his old ways as a sneaky chicken thief and in doing so, endangers not only his beloved family, but the whole animal community. Trapped underground and with not enough food to go around, the animals band together to fight against the evil Farmers - Boggis, Bunce and Bean - who are determined to capture the audacious, fantastic Mr. Fox at any cost. (PG, 87 min.)