Having once covered more than 15 million acres of what became the state of Missouri in 1821, the tallgrass prairie ecosystem is foundational to the natural, cultural, and economic history of the state. In recognition of its 60th anniversary in 2026 and the rich history of Missouri’s prairie, the Missouri Prairie Foundation (MPF), will host the Missouri’s Prairie Heritage: Our Legacy, Our Future half-day symposium on Thursday, December 3 from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m at the The State Historical Society of Missouri’s Center for Missouri, 605 Elm Street, Columbia, Missouri.

“We invite members of the public to register for this special event to close out a notable 60th anniversary year for the Missouri Prairie Foundation,” said MPF Executive Director Carol Davit. “Along with other temperate grasslands of the world, prairie in Missouri is one of the planet’s most imperiled major ecosystems. At the same time, prairies that remain are home to a stunning diversity of plant, animal, and insect life, as well as living laboratories for research on the carbon-storage and water-filtration capacities of prairie soil. In addition, many prairie wildflowers and grasses are ideal for home landscaping, as well as provide many benefits for farms.”

The symposium, sponsored by the Hulston Family Foundation, includes these presentations:





The Conservation Significance of Missouri’s Prairie Diversity

with Mike Leahy, Missouri Department of Conservation, and Bruce Schuette, Missouri Prairie Foundation





Remnant Prairie Soils: Untapped Knowledge & Irreplaceable Ecosystems , Dr.

, Dr. Samuel Lord, University of Missouri







Remnant Prairies: Refuges for Rare and At-Risk Prairie Pollinators ,

, Alex Morphew, Missouri Department of Conservation







Art & the Prairie with Julie Farstad, Kansas City artist

with Julie Farstad, Kansas City artist





From Small Gardens to Large Seeded Landscapes: The Benefits & Beauty of Prairie

Plantings ,

Emily Gustafson and Clifford Barratt, Missouri Prairie Foundation



Space is limited; prompt registration is recommended. Register at moprairie.org/event/prairie-symposium-missouris-prairie-heritage-our-legacy-our-future/. Questions may be directed to info@moprairie.org.



The Missouri Prairie Foundation is a 60-year-old, nationally accredited land trust that protects and restores prairie and other native grasslands through acquisition, management, education, and prairie research. The organization owns 37 properties totaling more than 5,200 acres of prairie across the state, and, with partners, inspires the conservation of thousands more. The Missouri Prairie Foundation is also home to the 26-year-old Grow Native! native plant education and marketing program and administers the Missouri Invasive Plant Council.