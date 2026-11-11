Midtown Victorian Christmas Homes Tour

Step back in time and stroll through some of Springfield’s finest historic homes, all dressed for the holidays!

Midtown has an exciting variety of homes this year, all built during the late 1800s and early 1900s.

Also, two wonderful institutional stops this year. The historic St. John’s Episcopal Church, built in 1888, and the Benton Ave AME Church, organized in 1872 and finally built in 1926.

When: Friday, December 4, 5-8:30 pm & Saturday, December 5, Noon to 4:30 pm.

Where: The tour begins at the Drury Diversity Center, 803 Drury Lane. This is the historic Washington Avenue Baptist Church built in 1885. Shuttles will be available from the Diversity Center to all stops.

Tickets: $15 in advance, $20 day of event

Tickets will be available online Nov. 13th and in person Nov. 16th.

Tickets available at Maschino’s, Sacred Heart Church, Enterprise Park Lanes, and Sunshine Lanes.

To purchase online:

PayPal: @midtownsgf (Marie Wood - use Friends and Family option)

Venmo: @Midtown214 (last 4 digits of phone number 8539)

Parking: Please park in the lot adjacent to the Drury Diversity Center or in the lot directly across the street. We do not recommend street parking, traffic may become a little congested.

Bonus! - Kingdom Coffee (Midtown location only) will offer a 10% discount during the event for ticket holders.

This event occurs within the Midtown Historic District which is Springfield’s largest nationally recognized historic district and is sponsored by the Midtown Neighborhood Association.

Contact Midtown at: midtown.sgf@gmail.com

