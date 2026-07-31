Mandated Reporter Training: Who is a Mandated Reporter?

Do you know your responsibilities as a 𝐌𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐫? If you are responsible for the care, custody, or supervise a child, 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐅𝐑𝐄𝐄 𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮.

At Community Partnership of the Ozarks, we're committed to strengthening families and creating safer, healthier communities. That's why, in partnership with Greene County Children's Division, Greene County Prosecutor's Office, and The Child Advocacy Center, Inc., we offer this free 3-hour Mandated Reporter Training.

You'll learn:

✔️ When to make a report to the Child Abuse & Neglect Hotline

✔️ What happens after a report is made

✔️ Legal protections for mandated reporters

✔️ Administrator responsibilities and liability

✔️ Whether you'll receive follow-up information on your report

📅 Thursday, August 20

🕑 2:00 to 5:00 PM

💻 Via Zoom

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐨𝐝𝐚𝐲: https://www.jotform.com/200424231604136

Community Partnership of the Ozarks' (CPO) mission is to help build resilient children, healthy families, and strong neighborhoods & communities. Visit www.cpozarks.org to learn more.