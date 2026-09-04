Learn to fish with MDC Sept. 26 in Branson

Want to learn how to fish? Sign up for a beginner-friendly program that will introduce you to the basics of fishing with the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC).

MDC will host Introduction to Fishing 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Belladona Pond across from Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center, 483 Hatchery Road in Branson.

Register for the class by Sept. 25 at mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/220852

Participants will learn how to set up a fishing pole, casting, safe fish handling, and more.

“Whether you’ve always wanted to try fishing or simply don’t know where to start, this program is a great way to learn the fundamentals in a relaxed and welcoming environment,” said MDC Naturalist China Lapach.

All fishing poles and tackle will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring their own equipment if they prefer. Please wear closed-toed shoes or boots.

The program is open to ages 5 and up. Children, ages 5-15, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. The accompanying adult must register for the program only if they plan to fish.

Participants, 16 years and older, will need a valid Missouri Fishing License. This can be purchased online at mdc.mo.gov/permits or at the Shepherd of the Hills Conservation Education Center front desk, in advance of the program.

For questions, please email Shepherd@mdc.mo.gov or call 417-334-4865 x0.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual and in-person programs throughout the year. A listing of these programs may be found at https://mdc.mo.gov/events.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request an ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.