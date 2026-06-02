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King's Brass Free Concert

King's Brass Free Concert

King’s Brass provides worship for young and old through the “best in sacred brass.” With three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, keyboards, and percussion, they will use all corners of the sanctuary to lift hearts and spirits in praise. This group will have your toes tapping and your heart singing! You do not want to miss this event! For more info see www.kingsbrass.org.

This event will be held in the sanctuary of King's Way United Methodist Church - known for its amazing acoustics. Experience it for yourself!

King's Way United Methodist Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

King's Way United Methodist Church
417-881-6363
communications@kwumc.org
https://kingswayumc.com/

Artist Group Info

Tim Zimmerman and the King's Brass
kingsbrass.org
King's Way United Methodist Church
2401 S Lone Pine Ave
Springfield, Missouri 65804
417-881-6363
https://kingswayumc.com