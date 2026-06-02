King's Brass Free Concert
King's Brass Free Concert
King’s Brass provides worship for young and old through the “best in sacred brass.” With three trumpets, three trombones, a tuba, keyboards, and percussion, they will use all corners of the sanctuary to lift hearts and spirits in praise. This group will have your toes tapping and your heart singing! You do not want to miss this event! For more info see www.kingsbrass.org.
This event will be held in the sanctuary of King's Way United Methodist Church - known for its amazing acoustics. Experience it for yourself!
King's Way United Methodist Church
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Thu, 11 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
King's Way United Methodist Church
417-881-6363
communications@kwumc.org
Artist Group Info
Tim Zimmerman and the King's Brass
King's Way United Methodist Church
2401 S Lone Pine AveSpringfield, Missouri 65804
417-881-6363